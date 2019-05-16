Disabled train causing lengthy delays on Commuter Rail’s Providence Line

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Commuter rail riders on the Providence/Stoughton Line are in for a long ride into Boston after a disabled train caused delays of more than two hours on Thursday.
The issue was caused by Providence Line Train 800, which left at 5 a.m. and became stuck at Sharon Station due to a mechanical issue.
The train will be assisted into South Station by another train.
No additional information was immediately available.
