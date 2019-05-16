Disabled train causing lengthy delays on Commuter Rail’s Providence Line

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Commuter rail riders on the Providence/Stoughton Line are in for a long ride into Boston after a disabled train caused delays of more than two hours on Thursday.

The issue was caused by Providence Line Train 800, which left at 5 a.m. and became stuck at Sharon Station due to a mechanical issue.

The train will be assisted into South Station by another train.

No additional information was immediately available.

Providence Line: Inbound Providence trains are experiencing significant delays up to an hour en route to South Station due to an earlier mechanical issue on Train 800 (5:00a inbound) at Sharon. Train 800 is being assisted by Train 802 (4:55a inbound) inbound to Boston. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 16, 2019

