BOSTON (WHDH) - A disabled train led to widespread issues on the Blue Line during the Friday evening commute, the MBTA said.

Around 5:10 p.m., crews responding to a disabled train on the eastbound track near Orient Heights determined the train lost power after it experienced problems with its roof-mounted pantographs, which connect with the overhead wire. The cause of the pantograph failure is under investigation.

About 180 riders were assisted off the train and onto the platform at Orient Heights. There were no injuries.

Thirty shuttle buses are currently replacing Blue Line service between Bowdoin and Suffolk Downs while the MBTA Power Department addresses the issue.

