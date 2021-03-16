‘Disappointing’: Replacement Orange Line trains have seen plenty of problems

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tuesday’s derailment is not the first case of new Orange Line trains being taken out of service after problems.

Shortly before noon, a northbound train with about 100 passengers on board was crossing over to the southbound track at slow speed when it derailed, an MBTA spokesperson said.

The MBTA began rolling out the new Orange Line trains nearly two years ago in an effort to replace the trains that have been on the tracks for the past four decades. The T says 152 new Orange Line cars — part of a billion-dollar deal with a Chinese company to provide new cars for that track and the Red Line — will be in service by 2023.

But shortly after the new cars made their debut in 2019, some were taken out of service because their doors were not working properly. The T said it replaced the part of the door that was casing the problem.

And later that year, the T had to pull new cars from service at Wellington Station after engineers heard an “uncommon noise” coming from the underside of the new cars. Riders at the time said they were disappointed in yet another issue with the new Orange Line trains.

