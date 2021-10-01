CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved New Hampshire’s request to declare a major disaster after the mid-July storm that caused severe flooding in Cheshire County.

Southwestern New Hampshire already had experienced record rainfall for the month before the storms hit July 17-19. State officials estimated the damage at over $3.2 million.

Biden on Thursday ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts. Funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities and for hazard mitigation statewide.

The state also has requested a disaster declaration as a result of storms and flooding that occurred July 29-Aug. 2.

