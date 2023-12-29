MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say authorities searched a portion of the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton on Friday after a “partial human skeletal remain” was discovered earlier in the week.

An MSP spokesperson said crews were out and searching along a portion of the area by Hillside Street to see if there were any other remains in the area.

“There is no indication yet about who the skeletal piece is, or whether additional remains are in that area, or if this discovery was the result of a criminal act,” MSP spokesperson Dave Procopio said in a statement on Friday.

No description of the partial remain found earlier in the week was provided.

