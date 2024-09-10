COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Disgraced state police trooper Michael Proctor is not expected to testify for the prosecution in the upcoming trial of Brian Walshe, according to a court filing from the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.

Walshe is accused of killing his wife, Ana, in their Cohasset home before dismembering and disposing of her body in 2023.

Proctor was assigned to the Walshe case but came under intense scrutiny after he testified in the closely-watched trial of Karen Read.

In the Walshe case, though Proctor was involved, the DA’s office said “The Massachusetts State Police and the Cohasset police devoted dozens of additional officers to the investigation.”

“At the time of this filing, the Commonwealth does not intend to call Michael Proctor to testify in this matter,” the DA’s office said.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car in 2022. Her first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors said they could not reach a unanimous agreement.

During questioning in the trial, Proctor testified that he sent inappropriate and vulgar texts about Read while he was serving as the lead investigator on her case.

State officials took action soon after Judge Beverly Cannone’s mistrial declaration and suspended Proctor without pay.

While Proctor faced consequences for his texts, the Norfolk District Attorney’s office said it planned to re-try Read. Read’s defense team vowed to continue fighting charges against her and Cannone soon circled January 2025 as the start date for Read’s second trial.

The DA’s office in its filing in the Walshe case said the state police provided data from Proctor’s work phone and work cloud account.

Among data, the DA’s office said the report includes information about open investigations, surveillance video from unrelated investigations, and personal identifying information of individuals involved in unrelated investigations.

The DA’s office said it is in the process of ascertaining how to determine if any information from Proctor’s phone and cloud account may be subject to discovery in the Walshe case or other cases.

Based on a preliminary review, though, the DA’s office said the release of the full report “is anticipated to jeopardize open investigations, compromise the privacy and safety of civilians, and thus be contrary to the interests of justice.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)