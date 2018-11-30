PHILADELPHIA (WHDH) — Police in Philadelphia are looking for a disgruntled customer caught on surveillance video using a can of hair spray and a lighter to torch an opening in the store’s front counter.

An unknown woman entered a business located on the 2100 block of West 65th Ave. on Nov. 20 just after 10:30 a.m. when she lit part of the counter of fire, burning several items.

She is described as a black woman in her mid-30s to early 40s, standing about five feet, five inches tall, with a thin to medium build.

She was last seen wearing a flower designed, gray tight pants with a white stripe down the outer leg, a black jacket, black boots, short red hair and round earrings.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call Philadelphia police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)