Disgruntled, knife-wielding woman threatens to bite officer’s ear off, MBTA police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman is facing charges after she allegedly became disgruntled Thursday at the MBTA’s South Station Bus Terminal, produced a knife and threatened to “bite” off the ear of a transit police officer.

Sheila Lynch, 29, of the city’s Dorchester section, “aggressively approached” an employee of Peter Pan Bus and demanded a refund on her bus ticket, according to police.

The bus employee attempted to calm Lynch down, but police say she produced a knife and “made threats relative to what would happen if she did not get a refund.”

Police found Lynch inside the bus terminal. As she was being escorted away, Lynch allegedly told one officer: “I’m going to bite your ear off. I can take you.”

Lynch was booked at Transit Police Headquarters. Officers later learned that she had a warrant issued for her from Dorchester District Court for threats to commit a crime and assault with a knife.

