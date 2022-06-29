BOSTON (WHDH) - The father of a man allegedly beaten by four teenagers in Boston over the weekend said he wanted to see the youths charged in the assault punished.

Three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old from Allston and South Boston have been charged with attacking Adam Neufell outside South Station Friday, sending him to the hospital with a broken nose and concussion among other injuries. The Worcester-based band Young Other, which Neufell drums for, said they had to cancel a tour because of his injuries.

Andy Neufell, Adam Neufell’s father, said in a statement Wednesday that there was “no place” for people threatening the families of the alleged attackers, but he was upset at the ferocity of the attack.

“We ask simply that the city of Boston insure that the punishments fit the crime,” Neufell wrote in part. “This incident was not just 4 kids beating up 1 person, It was 4 kids that knocked a person unconscious and then continued to beat a defenseless person … Words can not adequately express our disgust with what they did.”



