CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - Former Patriots player Jerod Mayo’s dog, Knox, was found dead inside his trainer’s home in Rhode Island Sunday.

Knox died while in the custody of his trainer, Ameila Ferreira, the R.I. Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) announced. She reportedly turned herself into police Monday.

Cranston police charged Ferreira with one count of obstruction for concealing evidence relevant to the investigation, RISPCA said. Additional charges relating to animal cruelty may follow pending the results of a necropsy.

Evidence reportedly revealed that Ferreira knew the whereabouts of Knox’s deceased body for several weeks and intentionally concealed him from authorities.

“It’s disgusting and inhumane that a company full of ‘dog lovers’ would hide a family pet in a closet for two months and compulsively lie and send us on a wild goose hunt and our kids on an emotional rollercoaster,” Mayo said in an Instagram post.

Ferreira originally told detectives that she lost Knox while walking him alongside another dog at Joe’s Rock, police said. Officers found that the dog’s collar had been removed and left on the ground with no signs of a struggle.

She admitted Monday that Knox really died in her house and that she had been keeping his body in a trash bag, according to police.

Mayo had posted pictures of his dog on Instagram in late June asking for the public’s help in finding Knox.

“We raised Knox like our child as you guys can see from our photos and those of you who know us,” Mayo said. “It hurts to have to accept that our beloved Knox was thought of as trash as they saw our family hurting.”

