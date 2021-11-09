WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials are investigating after Brockton High School band members said Xaverian Brothers students shouted racist and sexist slurs at them during a football game Friday.

“It’s just very, like, disgusting,” said student Philip Elchami. “How could they be so disrespectful?”

Philip and his sister Paedyn, who are both members of the Brockton High School marching band, said they were playing at Xaverian’s home turf in Westwood when they and other band members walked past the stands and were taunted by Xaverian students in the bleachers. The pair said they were not targeted but were speaking out for people too upset to do so themselves.

“People would be called slurs like the N-word and the F-slur,” Philip said. “Some of the people were very offended and took it straight to the heart.”

“I just feel so bad they all were targeted from this,” Paedyn said.

Brockton officials reported the claims to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, writing in a statement: “Hate has no home in our schools or at school events. We will monitor the investigation closely to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.”

“These allegations are profoundly troubling to us as this type of behavior is contrary to our Xaverian values, mission, and all that we strive for as a school community. Please know these reports are being taken seriously,” Xaverian officials said in a statement, adding they were investigating the claims.

