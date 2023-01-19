MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The mother of a 7-year-old boy who is hospitalized with serious injuries is sounding off against the state, saying she raised many red flags about the boy’s father, who is now charged with viciously assaulting him.

Rainah Riley says her son, Jaevion, is in a coma and fighting for his life after suffering a skull fracture, rib fractures, a severe brain injury, and second-degree burns over much of his body while in the custody of his father.

His father, Murtadah Mohammad, 25, was arrested by police two days after they responded to a call for a child who was badly burned and not breathing on Eastern Avenue and found Jaevion suffering from extensive injuries.

The little boy was brought to a local hospital for treatment before being transferred to another hospital for “more advanced care.” Authorities said medical personnel later found the boy had suffered other injuries in addition to the burns.

Mohammad is expected to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court North on charges including first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of falsifying physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Rainah Riley said, “For that to happen to a grown adult would be sickening, to see this on a little, helpless, small, 7-year-old boy who has never done and would never do anything to even deserve any type of physical punishment is disgusting.”

As an investigation into the assault continues, Manchester PD officials ask that anyone who may have information on the incident contact the department at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

