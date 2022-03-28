MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Students and faculty said they were outraged after hate speech, including a swastika, was found spray-painted on Middleboro High School Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of vandalism at the school found spray-painted tags of hateful language and a swastika on the side of the building, along with a threatening message to principal Paul Branagan, police said.

“I am beyond frustrated that this happened at our school. The hateful symbols and threats have no place on our campus and within our community,” Branagan said in a letter to parents. “This behavior will not be tolerated on any level.”

“The painted messages and images were hateful, vulgar and threatening,” said Superintendent Brian Lynch. “We will continue to work with the Middleborough Police Department to identify the individuals responsible for this inexcusable behavior.”

Police released surveillance footage of two people believed to be involved in the vandalism and asked anyone with information to call 508-947-1212. Students said they were upset by the graffiti.

“They pay $100 million for this school and people come and treat it like this? I don’t agree with it, I think it’s disgusting,” said student Aiden Ferrier.

