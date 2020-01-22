Disney descends upon Marblehead to film new movie

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Disney film crews will be in Marblehead on Wednesday to start filming a new movie that will later be released on the media giant’s new streaming service.

“Walt Disney is coming to town! The film, being made for TV, is called ‘Frills,'” Tory’s Jewelry said in a Facebook post. ” Christmas decorations return we are told but will come down on Thursday. Just like New England’s weather: ever-changing.”

Tory’s Jewelry says it will be closed Wednesday to accommodate filming.

Marblehead, which is home to about 20,000 North Shore residents, is being portrayed as a ski town in the new film, the local business said.

The Disney+ original movie is reportedly a “Cinderella” prequel. Filming is slated to go on until March.

The film is being directed by Sharon Maguire.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)