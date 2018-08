(WHDH) — Mickey Mouse and his pals are helping parents who struggle getting their children to settle down for bedtime.

Disney is offering a special bedtime message from Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and Goofy for kids to listen to before going to sleep.

The message can be heard by dialing 877-7-MICKEY and is available for parents until Aug. 31.

