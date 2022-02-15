BOSTON (WHDH) - Disney on Ice is returning to the TD Garden in Boston later this month.

The “Let’s Celebrate” show will feature 14 classic and modern Disney stories in one epic production. Shows in Boston are slated to run from Feb. 23 through Feb. 27.

“Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana,” event organizers said in a news release.

The event will also feature more than 30 melodious masterpieces such as “Let It Go!,” “You’ve Got A Friend in Me,” and “Hakuna Matata,”

Tickets for the wintry ice-skating spectacular are still available.

