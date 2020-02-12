(CNN) — A trip to a Disney theme park is going to cost you more in 2020.

Ticket increases have been announced for both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Annual passes have increased between four and eight percent, depending on which plan you purchase.

This follows a more than 10 percent ticket price hike in 2019, according to Walt Disney World News Today.

For Disneyland, the most expensive one-day park hopper ticket will cost over $200 for the first time ever.

The higher ticket prices come as Disney California Adventure prepares to open its Marvel Avengers campus.

The old three-tier ticket system for the Magic Kingdom has changed to a slightly more complicated five-tier system.

There are more options now than just value, regular and peak prices.

The only good news is for Florida residents–there are no price hikes for Sunshine State visitors’ annual passes.

Full pricing for Dsney World in Orlando and Disneyland in Anaheim can be found on the parks’ websites.

