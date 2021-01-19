Dispensary giving away free marijuana to people who get COVID-19 vaccine

(WHDH) — In an effort to persuade more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a dispensary is offering free marijuana to anyone who can prove they got the shot.

Anyone with written proof that they got the vaccine can visit Greenhouse of Walled Lake in Michigan and score a free pre-rolled joint, courtesy of the “Pot for Shots” promotion, the dispensary said in a news release.

“We’re all hoping that the COVID vaccine is the beginning of the end for this pandemic that has taken such a toll on our neighbors, our communities and our nation,” the dispensary said. “If you choose to get the COVID vaccine (we always support the freedom of choice) this is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for helping to end this pandemic and getting us back to normal.”

No purchase is necessary but customers must be at least 21 years of age or have a valid medical card with identification.

The pre-rolls must be picked up in-store or via curbside pickup.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)