‘Disperse immediately’: CT police enforcing social distancing with drones

(WHDH) — A Connecticut police department is testing out a plan to use drones to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Alerts can be heard droning overhead in Westport if residents are spotted flouting social distancing rules during the pandemic.

“Please help the town of Westport keep its residents safe and please disperse immediately,” it says.

Chief of Police Foti Koskinas said they are participating in a “flattening the curve pilot program” by using pandemic drones to monitor residents.

“If it takes somebody seeing a drone and saying, “You know what we shouldn’t be doing this”, and that’s the motivation they’re looking for? We’re way ahead of it at this point,” he said.

The technology comes from Draganfly — a Canadian based company.

“It can detect fever by understanding temperature, the heart-rate, the respiratory rate, the O2 saturation of the blood, it can also detect sneezing, coughing it can also detect social distancing,” Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell explained.

Video from the drone show green if residents are practicing good social distancing, red if they need to back up.

If after the alarm sounds, the problem persists, police say that is when they will respond.

Draganfly feels the data could be useful in helping the decision-making process surrounding the question of reopening the state.

“To help us understand where we’re at within that curve and if there is a resurgence of that curve and if we need to invoke policy that is more social distancing, less social distancing, should we reopen our economy are there areas that aren’t safe to be or areas that are safe to be and how do we measure those types of things

The company said it does not identify people but rather patterns.

