Display set up to explain influence of historic Black church

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A new outdoor display at the site of a historic Black church in Massachusetts highlights the contributions of African Americans to the Berkshires.

The eight-panel kiosk in Great Barrington is a collaboration between Clinton Church Restoration and the University of Massachusetts Amherst Public History Program, The Berkshire Eagle reported.

The exhibit, titled “Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church: A Sustainable Future for a Historic Church,” highlights prominent African Americans from the region, the relationship between W.E.B. Du Bois and the church’s founding congregation, and the centrality of the Black church in the civil rights struggle and everyday life.

The research and writing for the interpretive panels was conducted by graduate students enrolled in UMass professor David Glassberg’s museum and historic site interpretation class during the 2018-19 academic year.

Another part of the exhibit is dedicated to the Rev. Esther Dozier, the first female pastor of Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church.

Clinton Church Restoration was formed in 2016 to save the roof of the former Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church, which was built in 1887.

