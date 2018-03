(WHDH) — One Maine state trooper had a close call after a distracted driver hit the side of his cruiser.

Video shows a box truck smash into the side of the cruiser seconds after the trooper got back in.

The driver of the box truck admitted that he was looking at his phone at the time of the crash, police said.

The trooper was okay.

