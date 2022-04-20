WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester father opened up about a tragic crash that left his wife severely injured and his young daughter fighting for her life.

An SUV hit 5-year-old Candice Asare-Yeboah and her mother Asha Nyarki Asare as they tried to cross Stafford Street Monday morning.

“She’s not responding to anything. She’s not moving. She’s not breathing on her own. Sad to see her lying there. I was just playing with her on Sunday,” said the distraught husband and father Simon Yeboah. “I said goodnight to her around 9:30, and that’s it. I didn’t see her again.”

Surveillance video shows the young girl and her mom shopping at Queen Beauty Supply store and as they left, witnesses said the SUV slammed into them sending Candice flying and pushing Asha under a parked car.

“I didn’t see the driver myself but was told he said he didn’t see them,” said Yeboah. “So, I don’t know what really happened there – how and why?”

From home videos, it’s easy to see that little Candice is an active and spirited child.

“She’ll make you laugh. She’ll make you talk all the time because she wants to know everything: ‘Why this? Why that? Can I do this,” her dad said.

As police continue to investigate, Yeboah said he trusts that detectives will get to the bottom of this, while his family focuses on healing.

“Asha suffered broken bones in her right leg and Candice… nothing to describe, it was really horrible,” he said. “All that we ask for is prayers, it’s hard.”

Nyarki Asare has been allowed to leave the Intensive Care Unit but Candice remains in critical condition.

The couple also shares an 8-year-old son who is said to be having a very difficult time with this.

