Distressed Dunstable swimmer located, taken to hospital

DUNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities were able to locate a 15-year-old swimmer who went missing from a pond in Dunstable on Friday, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a distressed swimmer in conservation pond around 4:15 p.m. near Main Street launched a search for the boy who was swimming with friends when he became distressed, police said.

He was located in the water at 6 p.m. and taken to a local hospital, officials said.

His condition was unknown at the time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)