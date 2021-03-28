Distressed hiker rescued on New Hampshire trail

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — A hiker in distress was rescued Saturday on a trail in Lincoln.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the 40-year-old from Hartford, Connecticut had been hiking the Flume Slide Trail when he got into trouble about two miles from the trailhead.

Officials said he’d planned to hike the trail to Mt. Flume and then continue to Mt. Liberty but called 911 Saturday afternoon after crossing several raging brooks and encountering deep snow.

Conservation officers reached him by the evening, providing him with dry footwear and hiking with him back down the trail to his vehicle.

The department said hikers need to be prepared for winter conditions when visiting the White Mountains, bringing essential hiking equipment and having some familiarity with the terrain and its challenges.

Snow and ice persists at higher elevations, the agency said. Spring season is also when many brooks and drainages become swollen with water from snowmelt and frequent rain, creating dangerous trail crossings.

