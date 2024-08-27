STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - All aboard the bus for students in Stoughton after a solution was found for a transportation shortage.

After bus sign-ups, 150 students were left without a ride to school, but now school leaders said they’ve added a bus for secondary students and rearranged the bus routes to accommodate everyone.

“We thank families for their patience and understanding during this process and understand the feelings of frustration and concern as a result of initially not receiving bus transportation,” a spokesperson for Stoughton Public Schools said in a statement.

The school committee is set to announce the news at a virtual meeting Tuesday night.

