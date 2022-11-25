LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of an individual wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Lowell.

The DA’s office said the subject had been arrested in Norton, a week after the shooting happened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, by the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue.

There, 26-year-old Louis Odogwu Ganobi was shot outside his home, next to his car at approximately 7 p.m. He was treated at Lowell General Hospital, then Tufts Medical Center before he died the following morning.

His mother, Stella Ganobi, told 7NEWS her son had been close to graduating from Middlesex Community College with a criminal justice degree, and said she was barely coping with his loss at the time.

Police said they had found the victim near his car after what they believe may have been an act of road rage. Prosecutors at the DA’s office said the victim may have been involved in a verbal argument with at least two men he did not know.

They said shortly after the altercation started, the victim was fatally shot.

The DA’s office said the individual arrested in Norton is expected to be arraigned in court on Friday.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)