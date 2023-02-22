ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials on Wednesday said Andrew Robinson was battling depression and had been prescribed medications when he killed his wife and son before shooting himself at the family’s home in Andover earlier this month.

Local police responded to the Robinson family’s home on Porter Rd. around 3 a.m. on Feb. 9 after receiving a 911 call. In a statement, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said authorities now believe Andrew made that call.

The DA’s office shared a larger statement this week offering new details about the incident, which police described earlier this month as a “double murder-suicide.”

“Unfortunately, we will never have all the answers of why this horrendous incident occurred,” Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said as part of the announcement. “However, some of the ‘why’ has been answered, and we hope it provides some closure for the extended family and everyone else affected.”

The DA’s office said shouting could be heard in the background of the 911 call.

“The voices on the call were difficult to understand, but loud smashing sounds could be heard,” officials said. The DA’s office said investigators now believe the sounds were gunshots.

When they arrived, the DA’s office said officers saw a woman later identified as Linda Robinson, Andrew’s wife, lying on the floor near a sliding-glass door on the back of the house.

After forcing their way inside, the DA said police found Andrew dead in the home’s family room with a gun. The DA said 12 year old Sebastian Robinson, Andrew and Linda’s son, was found dead on the kitchen floor.

The DA said investigators learned Andrew was depressed and having trouble sleeping. Officials continued, saying Andrews was “seeking treatment for physical and mental health issues from medical professionals in the area,” citing conversations with family and friends.

Officers on scene recovered the gun in this case. The DA said officials later confirmed the gun was bought legally and properly registered. Andrew had an license to carry that expired on Feb.1, 2022, just over a year before this incident, according to the DA.

The DA said there had been no prior police responses to the family’s home.

“While we can never know everything going on inside someone’s home or mind, we’re absolutely clear domestic violence can’t be tolerated for any reason, and that there’s a mental health crisis in our country,” Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said in his office’s announcement of new details in this case.

Tucker further urged those in need and their loved ones to reach out for support.

“No one should feel alone as they cope with these problems,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)