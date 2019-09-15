District Attorney’s office investigating death in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is investigating a death in a Tewksbury apartment complex, but say there is no danger to the public, officials said Sunday.

DA Marian Ryan and Tewksbury Police Chief Timothy Sheehan said they were investigating the death of an adult woman on Archstone Avenue Sunday.

The medical examiner has not determined the cause and manner of death, but officials said there appears to be no danger to the public.

No other information was immediately available. Officials are still investigating.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)