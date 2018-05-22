District docked pay for Parkland principal who lost daughter

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — An elementary school principal whose daughter was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre says her school district lacks empathy and transparency.

April Schentrup’s daughter Carmen was one of 17 killed. She told school board members that the district tried to dock her pay for missed work after her daughter’s death. She said the superintendent also told her it was not a part-time job when she tried to ease back into work.

Schentrup says no one on the school board sent condolence letters or called until nearly three months after the shooting, the day after she signed up to speak at Tuesday’s meeting.

The Sun Sentinel reports school board members quietly listened and didn’t respond.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)