District set to implement four-day school week

(WHDH) — A four-day school week? It will soon become a reality for students in one Colorado school district.

Starting next fall, students in Denver’s 27J school district will shift from a five-day week to having class on just four days, according to TMJ4 News.

After much discussion, school officials decided to implement a plan for students to attend classes Tuesday through Friday.

According to news outlet, class days will be longer in order to meet state requirements. Elementary and kindergarten students will attend class from 7:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Middle and high school students will go from 8:30 a.m. to 4:32 p.m.

Officials reportedly approved the change as an effort to retain and recruit teachers. They hope a shorter week will encourage teachers to stay put within the district.

About 100 other districts in the state have already transitioned to shorter weeks.

