BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Public Schools principal was hospitalized Wednesday after a student allegedly became violent during afternoon dismissal, school officials said.

In a message to the Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion School community, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said Principal Patricia Lampron and another staffer, who was not named, were assaulted by a student.

Lampron was left unconscious from the alleged attack, according to Boston police. She was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“This incident is disturbing and completely unacceptable,” Cassellius said. “We want to be clear: Violence of any kind is not tolerated and will not be tolerated in the Boston Public Schools.”

The School Safety Services Department and the Boston Police Department both responded to reports of the incident around 2:30 p.m. and Cassellius said they are taking steps to investigate the alleged altercation.

That 16-year-old student was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in Dorchester Juvenile Court on charges of assault and battery on a person over 60, assault and battery causing serious injury, and two counts of assault and battery on a public employee.

Classes have been canceled for students attending the Upper Campus on Thursday out of the “utmost caution and to allow for time to further plan with the staff,” Cassellius said.

The Lower campus will remain open for school.

On Friday, when students return to campus, members of the Safety Team, the BPS Crisis Team, and other support personnel will be made available to support students and staff.

“We do not take this decision lightly and we know this will be a challenge for some of our students and families and we thank you in advance for your grace, cooperation and patience as we plan for a safe return to school,” Cassellius said.

