Disturbing video shows officers shoving elderly protester to ground in NY

BUFFALO, NY (WHDH)– Disturbing video captured outside the Buffalo City Hall Thursday shows two officers in riot gear shoving an elderly man to the ground.

The man hit his head and began bleeding from the ear. He was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police later said the man tripped and fell, however, once the video of the incident surfaced online, it became clear that was not the case.

The two officers involved in the incident have been suspended without pay while the incident is investigated, according to a local news station.

