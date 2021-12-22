WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A dive team located the body of a man in a lake in Worcester on Wednesday afternoon, hours after he was reported missing, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a missing man with dementia in the area of Regatta Point Park shortly before 9 a.m. found an unoccupied vehicle parked along the shore of Lake Quinsigamond, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Video from the scene showed a number of divers in the lake, as well as several emergency vehicles with flashing lights.

Crews later pulled the man from the water before 1 p.m. His name has not been released.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Worcester police.

