WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A dive team recovered a body from Webster Lake Saturday night, police said.

Officials responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a drowning.

A deceased man was found in the lake, police said.

State police and the Worcester District Attorney’s office is investigating.

Police do not believe foul play is involved.

