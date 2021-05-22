Dive team search suspended for woman missing in water off Scituate

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Coast Guard officials have suspended the dive team search for a woman who fell in the water off Scituate, but boats continued to search area during the evening Saturday.

The Coast Guard responded to reports of a capsized boat at the mouth of the North River at 5 p.m., officials said. Three people were reported in the water and responders rescued two, but were still searching for a 75-year-old woman, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)