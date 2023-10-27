GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Marine Unit were on scene with state environmental police at Lake Wampanoag in Gardner Friday as authorities continued efforts to find a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with his wife’s death over the weekend.

State police announced the latest update in the search Friday morning. While crews would be working in the area, state police said there was no specific information suggesting suspect Aaron Pennington is in the lake.

Authorities have been searching for Pennington after his wife, 30-year-old Breanne Pennington was found fatally shot in her Cherry Street home on Sunday.

Officials said Gardner police first responded to the scene after the couple’s four children left their house and went to a neighbor. A major search involving multiple law enforcement agencies ensued after investigators determined Pennington left the home in a white BMW car.

Investigators found the car on Monday after a hunter spotted it about 1,500 feet down a wooded trail in the Camp Collier area of Gardner near the Ashburnham/Gardner line. Pennington, though, was nowhere to be found.

Lake Wampanoag is located near Camp Collier and is within a forested area where authorities already conducted an extensive search on foot and by air earlier this week, according to police.

Gardner Police Chief Eric McAvene on Tuesday said authorities were “operating under the assumption that Mr. Pennington is still alive and on the run.”

Authorities have described Pennington as “armed and dangerous.”

Officials obtained an arrest warrant for the charge of murder for Pennington on Wednesday. On Thursday, authorities released an additional photo of Pennington taken Oct. 11.

As law enforcement continues efforts to find Pennington, state police on Friday asked members of the public to call 911 if they see him or if they have information about his whereabouts.

