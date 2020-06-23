Dive team searching Mashpee pond after reports of person in water

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Dive teams searched Mashpee Pond after reports of a person in the water Tuesday, and a person was medflighted from the area.

Witnesses said they were told to get out of the water Tuesday afternoon as firefighters and ambulances responded to the scene. One person was flown to the hospital.

Later in the afternoon, the harbormaster brought a boat in from out on the water.

No other information was immediately available.

