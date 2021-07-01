BOSTON (WHDH) - The body of a missing swimmer was recovered in the water off Castle Island in Boston on Thursday, officials said.

Boats and dive teams were deployed in the lagoon at Pleasure Bay near William J. Day Boulevard in Southie around 1:30 p.m., according to a spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police.

A state police helicopter was called in to assist Boston police and fire, Environmental police, and the Coast Guard with the search for a 19-year old Cape Verdean man who was swimming “relatively far from the shore,” the spokesman added.

RELATED: Baker files legislation to increase fines for swimming at undesignated Mass. waterfronts

The swimmer in question was said to be in the water with his brother when he went under and did not resurface. The other swimmer was in distress but was rescued by DCR lifeguards.

His name has not yet been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

A major search is underway for a missing swimmer off Day Blvd in South Boston – a dive team has been brought in snd the @MassStatePolice air wing is assisting from above. pic.twitter.com/FgJIx5FaRZ — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) July 1, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)