NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dive teams are searching a Norton reservoir for a man who fell out of a boat into the water Monday evening, officials confirmed.

Emergency crews were gathered at the Norton Reservoir at the end of Juniper Road on Monday night. Police said three men wentout on a boat around 6:30 p.m. and then one of them fell or jumped overboard about an hour later.

The other two men called 911, police said. They told police they threw out a floatation device when he went into the water, but he did not resurface.

Officials were set to give a press conference Monday night.

