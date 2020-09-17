Dive teams suspend search for missing boater in Auburn reservoir

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Dive teams were activated Thursday evening to search for a missing boater in a reservoir in Auburn but had to suspend the search as night fell.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a boat accident on Dark Brook reservoir off of Brynmawr Avenue around 6 p.m.

Witnesses said they saw a man out on the water and later saw the boat spinning around with no one on board.

The reservoir is about 10 feet deep but full of weeds which provide a challenge for search crews.

No further details have been released.

BREAKING: The Auburn police and fire departments say they are searching for a missing boater in Dark Brook Reservoir. Multiple witnesses say they saw a man out on the water, and later the boat was seen spinning around with no one onboard. #7News pic.twitter.com/l0LypHX2OD — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) September 17, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)