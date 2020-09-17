Dive teams suspend search for missing boater in Auburn reservoir

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Dive teams were activated Thursday evening to search for a missing boater in a reservoir in Auburn but had to suspend the search as night fell.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a boat accident on Dark Brook reservoir off of Brynmawr Avenue around 6 p.m.

Witnesses said they saw a man out on the water and later saw the boat spinning around with no one on board.

The reservoir is about 10 feet deep but full of weeds which provide a challenge for search crews.

No further details have been released.

