Divers call off search at Marshfield cranberry bog after report of skater who fell through thin ice

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Divers are calling off the search at a cranberry bog in Marshfield on Thursday after receiving a report of a skater who fell through thin ice.

A witness driving in the area of Route 3A by St. Christine’s Church reported that a male skater had fallen into the water, according to Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares.

The passerby turned around and came back but saw no sign of the skater, just a hole in the ice, Tavares added.

A thorough search of the area has not yet turned up anything.

The skater is said to have been dressed in winter clothing and appeared to be a man or older teenager.

A Massachusetts State Police helicopter was overhead with a heat-seeking camera.

Additional assets were called to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marshfield police at 781-834-6655.

