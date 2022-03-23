BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police dive teams spent Wednesday scouring a lake in Braintree for evidence in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager earlier this year, authorities said.

The divers were seen scanning the water at Sunset Lake for evidence related to an unsolved murder investigation out of Plymouth County, according to a spokesperson for the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. Investigators said they did not find anything and do not plan to be back on Thursday.

Natarsha Terry’s 16-year old son, Liedson Monteiro-Terry, was shot and killed in Brockton back in September of 2021 and since then, there have been no arrests. Terry told 7NEWS that in the time since her son’s death, she has seen little progress in finding the person who pulled the trigger.

“I would ask questions. They’d say they’re working on it. Obviously, things don’t happen fast,” she said. “In my head, I want to know, I want some people caught.”

What the family does know is that Liedson, who they say was on a court-appointed curfew, was at a house party. They say someone should have been keeping tabs on the people there.

“You have kids that are on house arrest, on ankle bracelets. Who’s doing the job? Who’s making sure they’re not leaving the house,” Liedson’s cousin Natalianna Andrade-Terry asked.

After months of wondering, loved ones say they are hoping the search will bring them some closure.

