BOSTON (WHDH) - Divers freed a boat that had run aground off George’s Island in the Boston Harbor Monday morning.

The Massachusetts State Police dive team responding to the distress call found a vessel against the rocks surrounded by heavy fog.

They freed the the boat and a commercial tow vessel brought it back to shore.

MSP Dive Team this a.m. responded to distress call from boat run aground off George's Island in Boston Harbor. In heavy fog conditions, divers located the vessel and freed it from the rocks. The divers then brought boat a line so a commercial tow vessel could bring it to shore. pic.twitter.com/P3kxnLjR4o — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 16, 2018

