MEREDITH, NH (WHDH) — Divers plunged into an icy lake in New Hampshire to pull out a sunken SUV.

Thick ice buckled, sending a Jeep to the bottom of Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday afternoon. Police said no one was hurt.

Tim McDonald and his team got the call to pull out the two-ton SUV that rested 30 feet below the surface of the lake.

Using cables and airbags, the recovery crew got the Jeep out.

It is not uncommon to see cars, fishing huts and snowmobiles go crashing through the ice. It is legal in New Hampshire to drive on the ice.

However, when it happens, the owner must have the item taken out of the water within 48 hours or else they face fines up to $500 per day.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)