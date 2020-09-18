Divers pull body of drowning victim from Auburn reservoir

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Divers pulled the body of a drowning victim from an Auburn reservoir Friday morning after their powerboat was discovered unattended, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported boating accident on Dark Brook Reservoir off of Bryn Mawr Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday found the boat involved but not the person who was on board, according to Auburn Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Johnson.

“We do see the boat, we found where the boat is, and we believe the person is there,” he told reporters Thursday night. “The resident is reported missing at this time and multiple people on the lake saw the person on the boat.”

Witnesses said they had seen a man on a powerboat but later saw the boat spinning around with no one on board.

The victim was later found in the water sometime before 10:15 a.m. Friday, Auburn fire officials announced.

Auburn Police Det. Scott Mills said the search for the missing boater proved complicated due to all the weeds in the reservoir.

“We use sonar and do everything we can to try and locate the person and from there we will continue our investigation,” he said. “It is a good size body of water and the area we are talking about is in the area of a thousand yards, anywhere between 6 to 10 feet.”

Members of the Auburn police and fire departments scoured the reservoir late into Thursday evening but suspended their search as darkness fell. They returned around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

