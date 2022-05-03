A dive team pulled a person from a car that was found submerged in the water near a boat ramp on Cape Cod late Monday night.
Emergency crews responding to the area of Barlows Landing Road around 11:30 p.m. found a white sedan in the water with a man inside
The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There were no other people found in the vehicle.
It’s not clear how the car ended up in the eater.
An investigation remains ongoing.
