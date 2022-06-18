Divers recovered the body of a boater in Worcester after he and another man fell overboard Saturday, officials said.

Police and firefighters responding to reports of people overboard in Lake Quinsigamond at 6 p.m. were told two men were struggling with a fishing boat not far off the shore and fell in the lake.

One man was pulled from the water and taken to the hospital with a serious leg injury but the other did not resurface, police said.

Officials recovered the other man’s body late Saturday night. No other information was immediately available.

