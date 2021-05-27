MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a drowning victim was pulled from a pond in Milton on Thursday evening, officials said.

Crews responding to reports of a missing man at Houghton’s Pond around 6:30 p.m. pulled his body up around 8 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Milton Fire Chief Christopher Madden said it appears the man went into the water to retrieve some sort of toy and never came back up.

“We saw someone on the phone and she was saying that It was a gentleman with glasses and he dove in looking for a ball for his kids and he hasn’t came back up,” said Leslie Edwards who witnessed the incident.

A witness said he and his friends tried to go in the water after the man but had no luck finding him.

“Me and my friends were like went around to see if he was on the other side of the pond …but we didn’t find him,” said Alberto Montiro.

No additional information was immediately available.

Milton fire chief says the man might’ve gone in the water to retrieve some sort of toy and never came back up. He was pronounced dead on the scene @7News — Aisha Mbowe (@AishaMbTV) May 28, 2021

We are on scene at Houghtons Pond with @MiltonFireON , @MassStatePolice , @BostonParksDept to search pond for missing swimmer. BFD has divers in the water. pic.twitter.com/z4Pep9QPaU — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 27, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

