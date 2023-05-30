NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Divers recovered the body of a jet-ski operator on Tuesday, two days after the man went missing following a collision with a boat on the Connecticut River in Northampton, state police announced.

The collision happened on Sunday evening around 7 p.m., according to state police. Two people on the boat were rescued and taken to a hospital. The jet-ski operator remained missing, though, with crews searching until shortly before midnight. Crews returned on Monday and again on Tuesday to continue their search.

State police said state environmental police officers ultimately found the body of the man, identified as Carlos Lopez, around 1 p.m. Tuesday using a remotely operated vehicle.

Divers then removed Lopez’s body from a spot in the river that was roughly 15-feet deep, 150 feet from shore, according to police.

The collision between the jet ski and the boat remained under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.

