BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police dive teams spent Wednesday scouring a lake in Braintree for evidence in connection with a murder that occurred earlier this year, authorities said.

The divers were seen scanning the water at Sunset Lake for evidence related to a murder investigation out of Plymouth County, according to a spokesperson for the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a heavy police presence at the scene of the search.

There were no additional details immediately available.

A dive team from @MassStatePolice are in #SunsetLake #Braintree. We are told they are scanning the water for evidence in a case out of #PlymouthCo #7news pic.twitter.com/6cmqQd92Ae — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) March 23, 2022

